Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Acquired by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.34% of Sprott worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Sprott by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sprott by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sprott in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

