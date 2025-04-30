Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Septerna from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,567.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,184.85. The trade was a 43.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $57,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,855. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,346 shares of company stock worth $439,670 over the last ninety days.

Septerna Price Performance

Shares of SEPN opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. Septerna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading

