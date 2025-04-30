Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

