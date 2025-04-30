Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Adelante Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 238,016 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 5.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Simon Property Group worth $92,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

