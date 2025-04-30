Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Decreases By 55.6%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

United Health Products Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of United Health Products stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of -1.25. United Health Products has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

