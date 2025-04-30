Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Increases By 102.4%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the March 31st total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Tullow Oil
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.