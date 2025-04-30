Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Increases By 102.4%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the March 31st total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

About Tullow Oil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.