Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Grows By 154.2%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

