Short Interest in Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Increases By 119.0%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Tecsys Stock Performance

TCYSF opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.