Short Interest in Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Increases By 119.0%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.
Tecsys Stock Performance
TCYSF opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.
Tecsys Company Profile
