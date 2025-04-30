ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by GG Group Ventures LLC

GG Group Ventures LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of GG Group Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GG Group Ventures LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $942.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $967.68. The company has a market cap of $195.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,032.94.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,618 shares of company stock worth $21,132,878. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

