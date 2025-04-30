Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 494,951 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494,951 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Fortive by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

