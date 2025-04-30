Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $17.56 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,678,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 426,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $185.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

