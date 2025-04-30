Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 106,386 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,386 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

