SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $129.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
