SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $129.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 1,991.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 560,646 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.