Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for Pinterest Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,222. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,828,392. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

