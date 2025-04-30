Research Analysts Set Expectations for LII Q2 Earnings

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.09. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $22.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $625.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $577.00.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $534.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $445.63 and a 1 year high of $682.50. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $566.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

