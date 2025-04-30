Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Playtika Q1 Earnings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Playtika in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Playtika has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Playtika by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 241,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,594 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,160,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Playtika by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 299,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 23,814.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.