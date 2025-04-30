Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Deere & Company stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.21.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Deere & Company



Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

