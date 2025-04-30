Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Reliance by 10.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $287.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $326.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.53.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RS

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.