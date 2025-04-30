Regal Partners Ltd Sells 747,731 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597,830 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 747,731 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 0.9% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

GOLD opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

