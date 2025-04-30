RBO & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Ferrari by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.60.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $462.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.14. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.1265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

