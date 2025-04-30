RBO & Co. LLC Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation makes up 2.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 1.10% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,974.87. The trade was a 16.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.