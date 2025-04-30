RBO & Co. LLC Buys 52,724 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,724 shares during the quarter. Oxford Industries accounts for approximately 2.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,738,000 after buying an additional 50,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE OXM opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $730.93 million, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 47.02%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.