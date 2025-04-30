Q2 EPS Estimates for MTDR Raised by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2029 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 99,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Paul W. Harvey purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,103.26. This represents a 17.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

