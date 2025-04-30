Q2 Earnings Forecast for IBCP Issued By DA Davidson

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

IBCP stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,811. The trade was a 43.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

