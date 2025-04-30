Q2 Earnings Estimate for TCBK Issued By DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.59 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.53.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,291,000 after acquiring an additional 443,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,436,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $15,457,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.