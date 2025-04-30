Q2 Earnings Estimate for NBT Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NBT Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBTB. Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $155.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.45 per share, with a total value of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $311,872.65. The trade was a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,575.80. This represents a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

