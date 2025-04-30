Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $293.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.97. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.25.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

