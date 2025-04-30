Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after buying an additional 401,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

