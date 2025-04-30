Promising Restaurant Stocks To Research – April 29th

Booking, Berkshire Hathaway, and Brinker International are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are richly flavored cooking liquids made by gently simmering bones (often with meat), vegetables, herbs and aromatics in water for several hours. They serve as the foundational building block in professional kitchens, providing depth and body to soups, sauces, risottos, braises and countless other dishes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $26.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,916.09. The company had a trading volume of 168,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,648.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4,804.01. The company has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.93. 1,448,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,055. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.15. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $396.35 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $21.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.61. 5,402,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.40. Brinker International has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $192.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EAT

See Also