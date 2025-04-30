PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PED

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.29. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.