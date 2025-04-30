PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $59,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3,835.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,754,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,290,000 after buying an additional 1,710,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

CWAN stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,073.65. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $433,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,885 shares in the company, valued at $8,315,365.45. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,478,363. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

