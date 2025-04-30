PDT Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $687.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $682.20 and a 200-day moving average of $684.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.67.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

