PDT Partners LLC Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 125.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 40,327 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

PBA stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.76%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

