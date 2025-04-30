Parvin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,800 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Land

In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a P/E ratio of -34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.19. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.10%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

