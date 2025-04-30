Parvin Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,365 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,912,000 after buying an additional 1,663,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,084,000 after purchasing an additional 565,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

