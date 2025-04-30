Parvin Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $209.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $261.06. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.