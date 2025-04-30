Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $210,000 in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.08% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of EHTH opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $11.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

