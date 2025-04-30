Optiver Holding B.V. Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 143.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 45.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after buying an additional 209,492 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,388,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 284,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

