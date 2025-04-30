Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.84. Opera shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 539,702 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Get Opera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OPRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Institutional Trading of Opera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Opera by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Opera by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Opera by 2,065.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.