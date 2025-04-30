One68 Global Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DELL opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.