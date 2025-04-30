One68 Global Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,133 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

