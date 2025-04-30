One68 Global Capital LLC Buys New Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Zuora accounts for about 1.2% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,475,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,031,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 598.4% during the fourth quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,340 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,950,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $12,400,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

