One68 Global Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,002 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Kopin Price Performance

KOPN stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.24. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.