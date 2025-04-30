ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $46.01. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON shares last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 459,936 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

