Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus Titan VCT had a net margin of 117.66% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%.

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Down 7.9 %

Octopus Titan VCT stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.74. Octopus Titan VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 61 ($0.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £557.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.39%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

