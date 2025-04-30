NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Down 0.1 %

NVCR stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

