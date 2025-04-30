Northern Trust Corp Buys 424,663 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424,663 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of CBRE Group worth $497,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.