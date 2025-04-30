Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 4,753 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

