Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

EEFT opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

