Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

